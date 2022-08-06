Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

