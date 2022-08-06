Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

RHP stock opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 453.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $2,274,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

