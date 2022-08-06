Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($8.77) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($8.77) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($8.20). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

