Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.65

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.65 and traded as low as C$14.20. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.47, with a volume of 66,053 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$930.80 million and a P/E ratio of 72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.65.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$183.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.8962052 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 245.95%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

