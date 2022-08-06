Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($73.20) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.29) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.20) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.07) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €57.94 ($59.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($75.63). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.61.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

