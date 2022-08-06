Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($74.23) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($71.13) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.20) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.07) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.16) price target on Scout24 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

ETR G24 opened at €57.94 ($59.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is €54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.61. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($75.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

