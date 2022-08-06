Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €78.00 ($80.41) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

G24 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.07) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($71.13) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.20) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($74.23) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Scout24 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €57.94 ($59.73) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($48.35) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($75.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 56.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.61.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

