ScS Group (LON:SCS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
ScS Group Price Performance
ScS Group stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.83 million and a PE ratio of 2,900.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.15. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.76 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About ScS Group
