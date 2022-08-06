ScS Group (LON:SCS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ScS Group Price Performance

ScS Group stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.83 million and a PE ratio of 2,900.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.15. ScS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.76 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get ScS Group alerts:

About ScS Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.