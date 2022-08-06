Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $197.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SE opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. SEA has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.