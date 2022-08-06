Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Regal Rexnord Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.1 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.54. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.