Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Trading Up 0.3 %

Under Armour stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.