Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,125 ($13.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.09 million and a P/E ratio of 470.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,160.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,202.87. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,030 ($12.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.40).

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David McCreadie acquired 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,369.56).

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

