Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Semtech were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

