Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.57 ($2.38).

LON SRP opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.14) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.82. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 728.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,282,088.64).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

