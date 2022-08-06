ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $450,580.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $450,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $494.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 543.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.80.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

