ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $450,580.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $450,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $494.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 543.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.74.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.80.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.