SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

