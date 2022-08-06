Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance Trading Up 0.3 %

SMED stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $142,216.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,135.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 122,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.