Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,276 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

