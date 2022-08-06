Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 2,802 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.34 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,054.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

