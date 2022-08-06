Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,769 shares of company stock valued at $362,089 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $35.57.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.