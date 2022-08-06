Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.56. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

