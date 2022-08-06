Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $1,134,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMG. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $129.81 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.