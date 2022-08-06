Shell Asset Management Co. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga Price Performance

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Zynga Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.