Shell Asset Management Co. Has $302,000 Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Frontdoor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Frontdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

