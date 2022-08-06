Shell Asset Management Co. Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RC. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.