Shell Asset Management Co. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Andersons by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

