Shell Asset Management Co. Has $321,000 Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after buying an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $13,783,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 233,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 in the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $989.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

