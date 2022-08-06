Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,180,000 after buying an additional 1,125,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 11,418.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 137,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,807,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of STEP opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

