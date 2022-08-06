Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.3 %

WHR opened at $168.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

