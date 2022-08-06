Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,068 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Integer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 4.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE ITGR opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

