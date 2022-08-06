Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

