Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,498,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 682,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 394,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NOVA opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.33.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunnova Energy International Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.