Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,498,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 682,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 394,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVA opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 2.33.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

