Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $157.46 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.68.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In other CorVel news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $295,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,826,854.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $161,348.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at $357,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $295,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,826,854.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,134 shares of company stock worth $10,602,121 in the last 90 days. 48.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

