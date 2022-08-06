Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,183 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $130,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $31,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 603,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after buying an additional 301,051 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CHGG opened at $23.59 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.10.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

