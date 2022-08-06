Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,189 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SAH opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.