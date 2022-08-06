Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,351 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,121. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.