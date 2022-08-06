Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,402 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Seaways Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at $900,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $645,360 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INSW opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.74%.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

