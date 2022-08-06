Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,583 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 131,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $7.16 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089 in the last quarter.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

