Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 586 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after purchasing an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 748,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,930 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $5,920,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 553,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

