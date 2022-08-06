Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,465 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $850.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

