Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 685 ($8.39) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.96) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 656.60 ($8.05).

Informa Trading Down 1.8 %

LON INF opened at GBX 584.20 ($7.16) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11,684.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 550.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 567.32. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 628 ($7.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

