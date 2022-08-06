Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €18.05 ($18.61) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.56) to €15.70 ($16.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

GCTAF stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

