Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lowered to “Tender” at TD Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of SWIR opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

