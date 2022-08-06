SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.38

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $7.48. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 16,793 shares changing hands.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth $98,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

