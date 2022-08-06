Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Skyline Champion in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.98. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

