Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.56

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.56 and traded as low as $16.37. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 15,922 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Smith-Midland Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Smith-Midland ( OTCMKTS:SMID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

