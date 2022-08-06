Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,243 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,442 ($17.67) to GBX 1,243 ($15.23) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.
SN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,476.60 ($18.09).
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,070.50 ($13.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,002 ($12.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440.89 ($17.66). The stock has a market cap of £9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2,298.94.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
