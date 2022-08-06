Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SN. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.36) to GBX 1,490 ($18.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.67) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.83) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,476.60 ($18.09).
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,070.50 ($13.12) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,002 ($12.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,440.89 ($17.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,221.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,298.94.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
