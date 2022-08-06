Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam increased its stake in Snap-on by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $223.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

