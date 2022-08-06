Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

SNA opened at $223.00 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.96.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

